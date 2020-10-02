'Empower a Girl' virtual fundraiser Oct. 11

Join GIRLPowR Sunday, Oct. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. on International Day of the Girl for the nonprofit's first-ever interactive cocktail hour live from Nicaragua, Jamaica and Lincoln.

Learn how to make regional cocktails with GIRLPowR's fun, dynamic country hosts, then sit back and enjoy a brief program hosted by GIRLPowR's Nicaragua program coordinator, Nebraska club teacher and executive director to learn more about GIRLPowR's mission and programs.

All proceeds from this event will support GIRLPowR's established programs in Lincoln and Nicaragua, and will help support its new program in Jamaica. Raffle prizes will be given away throughout the event.

Purchase your ticket for $11 and donate on eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3l4SuBX.

