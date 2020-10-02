 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Empower a Girl' virtual fundraiser Oct. 11
View Comments

'Empower a Girl' virtual fundraiser Oct. 11

{{featured_button_text}}

Join GIRLPowR Sunday, Oct. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. on International Day of the Girl for the nonprofit's first-ever interactive cocktail hour live from Nicaragua, Jamaica and Lincoln.

Learn how to make regional cocktails with GIRLPowR's fun, dynamic country hosts, then sit back and enjoy a brief program hosted by GIRLPowR's Nicaragua program coordinator, Nebraska club teacher and executive director to learn more about GIRLPowR's mission and programs.

All proceeds from this event will support GIRLPowR's established programs in Lincoln and Nicaragua, and will help support its new program in Jamaica. Raffle prizes will be given away throughout the event.

Purchase your ticket for $11 and donate on eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3l4SuBX.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News