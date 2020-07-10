Emergency services assistance offered to LGBTQ+ community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to generous donors and funding from the Lincoln Community Foundation, LGBTQ+ individuals and families can receive emergency funds to help with rent, utilities or medications if they are experiencing a financial crisis due to COVID-19.

Funding is available within the Lincoln community and also for people in rural areas across the state. The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties will assist with distributing funds through its existing Emergency Services program.

“We want to provide funding specifically for the LGBTQ+ community, because we know that members of our community often forgo asking for assistance for fear of discrimination,” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska. “LGBTQ+ people who are struggling should feel comfortable accessing social services if they need them.”

“In providing our critical poverty-fighting services to residents of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Community Action actively promotes a culture of safety, inclusivity and respect,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “We are proud to be able to partner with OutNebraska in serving the LGBTQ+ community.”