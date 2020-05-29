El Centro helps Latino population navigate basic human needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trust brings Lincoln’s Latino citizens to El Centro, where they can find help in navigating the path to find basic human needs.

“We are especially seeing dramatic increases in requests from people who have been laid off,” said Romeo J. Guerra, executive director of El Centro, explaining the pandemic is specifically hitting industries where Latinos often work: hotels, construction, restaurants, food processing.

“But right now, due to safety precautions, we must do everything online, or over the phone, and it can take an hour and a half just to help someone fill out forms for unemployment compensation.”

Lincoln COVID-19 Response funds are helping to pay for additional staff hours, as well as fund items such as grocery store gift cards and rent.

“People are just looking to survive this, get through this, so they need everything,” Guerra said. “We are getting requests for housing assistance, food, utilities. We have people coming to us who are already two months behind on rent.”

He cautions that needs will continue: “God willing, the pandemic will be over soon. But that will only be the beginning for many of our families. Normal times are a long way off.”

