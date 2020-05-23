Editorial, 5/24: Lincoln is up to the challenge of Giving

At its inception in 2012, nearly 5,500 people donated $1.3 million to 185 charities, and the pool of matching funds was $200,000. Those numbers are nothing to sneeze at, but they don't compare to the the last three years when records were set.

Last year, the day raised $5,581,856, which exceeded the previous year's record day.

There are no expectations this year. Lincoln has collectively circled the wagons as dozens of businesses are only beginning to reopen after a two-month virus-induced layoff that caused thousands to lose their jobs.

We get that. There are a lot of people hurting right now. But we also know the people in this town have always shown a willingness to do what they can -- and then do some more.

We've heard stories of a few unsung heroes who work essential jobs, suddenly finding themselves with $1,200 government-issues windfalls that found their way into the Lincoln Community Foundation coffers.

Their generosity is inspiring but hardly surprising. Far be it for us to tell anyone how to spend their money, but if you've got the means and you're looking for a good cause, there are few better than Give to Lincoln Day.