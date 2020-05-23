Editorial, 5/24: Lincoln is up to the challenge of Giving

All through this crisis, we've seen countless examples of Lincoln pulling together to help those in need.
It's what we do. It's our calling card -- something that makes this the kind of community of which to be proud.
On Thursday, Lincolnites will again step up because Give to Lincoln Day is always met with great anticipation and excitement.
In a community known for its year-round giving nature, this is a day that finds a way to distinguish itself as something more.
We understand these are not ordinary times.
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the world. It's infected millions and killed thousands in what has become the medical -- and economic -- story of our lifetime.
There isn't a person alive whose life hasn't been disrupted in some way by this disease. And it's the reason Give to Lincoln Day organizers at the Lincoln Community Foundation are rightfully concerned about Thursday.
We're not. It's in our nature.
And that's why we believe the ninth annual Give to Lincoln Day will pick up where the other eight have left off. The day has gained so much momentum -- increased participation from charities and donors alike – from year to year that it's unfathomable to see it fail, even in the most adverse conditions.
At its inception in 2012, nearly 5,500 people donated $1.3 million to 185 charities, and the pool of matching funds was $200,000. Those numbers are nothing to sneeze at, but they don't compare to the the last three years when records were set.
Last year, the day raised $5,581,856, which exceeded the previous year's record day.
There are no expectations this year. Lincoln has collectively circled the wagons as dozens of businesses are only beginning to reopen after a two-month virus-induced layoff that caused thousands to lose their jobs.
We get that. There are a lot of people hurting right now. But we also know the people in this town have always shown a willingness to do what they can -- and then do some more.
We've heard stories of a few unsung heroes who work essential jobs, suddenly finding themselves with $1,200 government-issues windfalls that found their way into the Lincoln Community Foundation coffers.
Their generosity is inspiring but hardly surprising. Far be it for us to tell anyone how to spend their money, but if you've got the means and you're looking for a good cause, there are few better than Give to Lincoln Day.
In eight years, this celebration has raised more than $26 million. It's become a major opportunity for charities to raise significant dollars. It's a day that rivals a Husker Saturday, but everyone gets to be a player.
Success for Give to Lincoln Day is success for Lincoln. But it all starts with individuals. Please give.
