Eat spaghetti at home for WICS annual fundraiser

WICS Home for Girls’ annual Spaghetti Feed will look different this year. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, WICS encourages the public to make and eat spaghetti at home or order in from a favorite local restaurant.

“We want to keep everyone, including the girls in WICS' care, safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tauni Waddington, executive director.

The public can support the nonprofit by searching for WICS Home for Girls on Facebook before Oct. 13 to find spaghetti recipes and make a donation at give.classy.org/wicsspaghetti.

WICS Home for Girls is often a last chance for young women who are at high risk for a lifetime of poverty, disconnectedness and incarceration. Extensive role-modeling, education, case management and work with outside therapists and teachers gives girls at WICS the opportunity to break through the trauma of their past to be on a path to a better future.

