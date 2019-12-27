You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Eastridge recycles second holiday lights container
View Comments

Eastridge recycles second holiday lights container

{{featured_button_text}}
Eastridge PTO's second holiday lights donation

A Scrap Central worker loads the second holiday lights donation from Eastridge Elementary School on Dec. 23.

 Mark Schwaninger

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO donated its second load of holiday lights to Scrap Central of Omaha for recycling on Dec. 23.

This recent donation in the Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive totaled 3,700 pounds, yielding $1,110 at 30 cents per pound for the Eastridge PTO. The proceeds support PTO initiatives like purchasing coding robots for the science department, ukuleles for the music room and special gym equipment.

In addition, the PTO donates 10% of the money from recycled lights to Operation Warm, a donation matched each year by Scrap Central.

"We are thrilled to recycle to date over 52,000 pounds of holiday lights and surpass raising over $20,000 over the past seven years," said event chair Angie Alesio.

So far this year, the Eastridge PTO has recycled 7,300 pounds of holiday lights and raised $2,180, Alesio said.

Donated lights can be in working or non-working condition. Donations are being accepted through Jan. 5 at drop-off site locations listed at eastridge.lps.org. In addition, holiday lights will be collected at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St., through Jan. 15.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News