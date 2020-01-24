Eastridge recycles over 15,000 pounds of holiday lights

The seventh annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive collected a total of 15,561 pounds of holiday lights, yielding $4,668 for Eastridge PTO projects at 30 cents per pound.

The fourth and final container was picked up Jan. 20 at Eastridge Elementary School and taken to Scrap Central Inc. in Omaha, where the holiday lights will be recycled.

"We are bringing in the new decade with a record amount of holiday lights recycled," said Angie Alesio, event chair. "Last year, we recycled just shy of 13,000 pounds, so this is a nice increase."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alesio noted that Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart in Omaha collected and donated over 500 pounds of holiday lights to the Eastridge recycling program.

Seven-year totals for the holiday lights recycling effort are 64,000 pounds collected, yielding $22,000.

Eastridge PTO donates 10% of the funds raised to Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, and Scrap Central matches the PTO donation to LFFOW. A combined total of $933.66 will be donated to LFFOW this year.

Eastridge PTO will be accepting holiday lights at the seventh annual Free Community Recycling Event on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 L St. Watch for more details in Neighborhood Extra closer to collection day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.