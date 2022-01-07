Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive ends Monday

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive will continue through Monday, Jan. 10.

As of Dec. 30, the drive had recycled 3,200 pounds of lights, diverting them from local landfills, said Angie Alesio, the drive's coordinator.

"At 40 cents per pound, we've raised $1,280 to date this year," Alesio said.

Of that amount, each of three programs will receive $426: Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, Eastridge Elementary PTO and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program.

A large collection container can be found in the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 L St. And new this year, a second large collection container is located in the overflow parking lot at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 2847 A St. (south of A Street).

In addition, the LPS Science Focus Program at 1222 S. 27th St., located east of the zoo entrance, has a collection bin outside for donations. And, green totes are again located outside all Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations for dropping off holiday lights. For locations, visit www.lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Fire/Stations.