Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive ends Monday

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive will continue through Monday, Jan. 10.
As of Dec. 30, the drive had recycled 3,200 pounds of lights, diverting them from local landfills, said Angie Alesio, the drive's coordinator.
"At 40 cents per pound, we've raised $1,280 to date this year," Alesio said.
Of that amount, each of three programs will receive $426: Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, Eastridge Elementary PTO and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program.
A large collection container can be found in the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 L St. And new this year, a second large collection container is located in the overflow parking lot at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 2847 A St. (south of A Street).
In addition, the LPS Science Focus Program at 1222 S. 27th St., located east of the zoo entrance, has a collection bin outside for donations. And, green totes are again located outside all Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations for dropping off holiday lights. For locations, visit www.lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Fire/Stations.
Drive organizers are asking the community to donate holiday lights and insulated wires. Lights can be in working or non-working condition.
No boxes, brown paper sacks, plastic bags, ornaments, artificial trees or household trash are permitted. Lights attached to garland and wreaths are only accepted in the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot and should be placed in boxes next to the collection bin. Visit scrapcentralrecycling.com/light-drive for more information.
Lights are collected and transported to Scrap Central Inc. in Omaha, where the various components are separated and recycled.
In the last eight years, the Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive has recycled 80,000 pounds of holiday lights and insulated wires away from local landfills, raising $30,000.
For a complete list of drop-off locations, visit www.gogreenholiday.com.