Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive ends Jan. 15

Scrap Central Inc. picked up the third container of donated holiday lights at Eastridge Elementary School on Jan. 6. It weighed 3,660 pounds, yielding $1,098 at 30 cents per pound.

The running total for the Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive this year is now 10,960 pounds, raising $3,278 for Eastridge PTO initiatives like purchasing coding robots for Eastridge School's science department, said Angie Alesio, event chair.

The seven-year running totals for the drive are 58,660 pounds and $21,098, she added.

The drive has ended at locations across Lincoln, but donations will still be accepted at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St., through Jan. 15. Donated lights can be in working or non-working condition.

"Way to go everyone," said Alesio. "Keep those donations coming. Help divert waste from local landfills!"

Ten percent of the funds raised will be donated to Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm on behalf of the Eastridge PTO. Scrap Central Inc. will match the donation to Operation Warm.

