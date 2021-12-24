Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive continues

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive began Nov. 15 and will continue through Monday, Jan. 10.
A large collection container can be found in the parking lot at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St. And new this year, a second large collection container is located in the overflow parking lot south of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo (south of A Street).
In addition, the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program at 1222 S. 27th St., located east of the zoo entrance, has a collection bin outside for donations. And, green totes are again located outside all Lincoln Fire Stations for dropping off holiday lights.
Drive organizers are asking the community to donate holiday lights and insulated wires at drop-off points throughout Lincoln. Lights can be in working or non-working condition.
"We are grateful to families, teachers and administrators at Eastridge Elementary PTO, the Science Focus Program, Lincoln Public Schools Booster Club and Lincoln fire fighters for volunteering to collect donations across Lincoln," said Angie Alesio, the drive's coordinator.
This year, proceeds from the donations will be distributed as follows:
• 50% of funds raised will benefit Eastridge Elementary PTO;
• 25% will benefit Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm; and
• 25% will benefit the LPS Science Focus Program.
Lights are collected and transported to Scrap Central Inc. in Omaha. The various components are separated and recycled. Scrap Central will match the donations to both Operation Warm and the Science Focus Program.
Alesio also noted that Scrap Central will pay the highest rate to date at 40 cents per pound.
In the last eight years, the Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive has recycled 80,000 pounds of holiday lights and insulated wires away from local landfills, raising $30,000.
For a complete list of drop-off locations, visit www.gogreenholiday.com.
Watch for updates in future issues of the Neighborhood Extra.