Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive continues

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive began Nov. 15 and will continue through Monday, Jan. 10.

A large collection container can be found in the parking lot at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St. And new this year, a second large collection container is located in the overflow parking lot south of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo (south of A Street).

In addition, the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program at 1222 S. 27th St., located east of the zoo entrance, has a collection bin outside for donations. And, green totes are again located outside all Lincoln Fire Stations for dropping off holiday lights.

Drive organizers are asking the community to donate holiday lights and insulated wires at drop-off points throughout Lincoln. Lights can be in working or non-working condition.

"We are grateful to families, teachers and administrators at Eastridge Elementary PTO, the Science Focus Program, Lincoln Public Schools Booster Club and Lincoln fire fighters for volunteering to collect donations across Lincoln," said Angie Alesio, the drive's coordinator.

This year, proceeds from the donations will be distributed as follows: