The seventh annual Eastridge PTO Recycle Holiday Lights Drive begins Friday, Nov. 15, on National Recycling Day. The drive runs through Jan. 5, 2020 at drop-off collection sites to be announced and through Jan. 15 at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Proceeds benefit the Eastridge Elementary School PTO and our environment.
Lights will be collected and transported to Scrap Central Inc. in Omaha. Lights can be in working or non-working condition.
You have free articles remaining.
Over the past six years, Eastridge PTO has diverted over 49,000 pounds of holiday lights from local landfills and raised over $18,000 due to these efforts. Ten percent of funds raised from recycled holiday lights will be donated to Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm. Scrap Central Inc. will match the PTO donation to Operation Warm.
Watch for more details in future issues of Neighborhood Extra.