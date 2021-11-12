Eastridge Recycle Holiday Lights Drive begins Monday

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive begins Monday, Nov. 15, and will continue through Monday, Jan. 10, with a new sponsor.

"I’m thrilled this year to add the Lincoln Children’s Zoo as a sponsor," said Angie Alesio, event coordinator. "A second large collection container will be located in the overflow parking lot south of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo (south of A Street).

"The zoo will be a fantastic, centrally located, well-known drop-off site," she added. "It pairs perfectly with the Zoo Lights program."

There will continue to be a large collection container in the parking lot at Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St. In addition, the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program at 1227 S. 27th St., located east of the zoo entrance, will have a collection bin outside for donations. And, green totes will again be located outside all Lincoln Fire Stations for dropping off holiday lights.

Drive organizers are asking the community to donate holiday lights and insulated wires at drop-off points throughout Lincoln. Lights can be in working or non-working condition.