East Rotary raises funds for Food Bank of Lincoln
Scott Young (center) receives a check from Lincoln East Rotary Club members (from left) Tom Carlson, Dick Cumming, Jerry Christensen, Gordon Bair, Sue Schuerman and Wayne Casper.

East Lincoln Rotary Club (LERC) members raised $6,850 for the Food Bank of Lincoln and donated the check Oct. 21 to Scott Young, the Food Bank's executive director.

“We are grateful for the support provided by Rotary International, Lincoln East Rotary Club and the Lincoln East Rotary Club Foundation," said Young. "We are serving more food to more people than ever before as the pandemic has impacted so many households. Supportive people like the members of Lincoln East Rotary are what make our hard work possible.”

The contributions were made as follows: LERC budget, $1,500, which was matched by Rotary International. Individual club members contributed $2350, and the LERC Foundation contributed $1,500.

