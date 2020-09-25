East Rotary learns how funding helps Uganda schools

At their regular weekly meeting Sept. 2, Lincoln East Rotary Club members learned how their funding efforts are helping to provide access to primary education for children in Northern Uganda.
Shauna Davidson, co-founder and board president of Deki Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds to build and maintain schools that serve children in remote villages in Northern Uganda, told East Rotary members that Deki’s first school, Nahla Nursery and Primary School, is in its third year and has 450 children enrolled.
“Our first graduating class greatly outperformed other schools in the area, and due to its success, we are ready to bring quality education to even more students,” Davidson said. “This year, we completed construction on a second school, which will open once COVID-19 restrictions in Uganda are lifted.
“We see access to quality education as a powerful force that changes people's lives, empowering them to lift Northern Uganda out of poverty,” she added.
Davidson manages annual fundraising, administrative duties and financials for the school’s operation.
The area where Deki built its second school, named Hayden Primary School, is remote and had a high population of children not attending school, Davidson said. It’s expected to have over 250 children enrolled.
School closures resulting from the pandemic are reversing years of progress made toward access to education in Uganda, Davidson said.
“The longer students are disengaged from education, the lower the likelihood they will return to school in the future, as students start working to help support their families and girls get married early,” she said.
Only 3% of households in Uganda have an individually owned computer, and only 6.6% of rural households have internet access, making remote learning options impossible for most children during the pandemic. Deki is distributing take-home study materials produced by the Uganda Ministry of Education to enable students to continue to study at home while schools are closed.
In addition, teachers are visiting students at their homes, while observing social distancing guidelines, to provide in-person feedback on their schoolwork.
Davidson said that a third school will be built soon in another area of Northern Uganda with $30,000 of initial Deki funding to pay for construction. Start-up costs are $7,000, she said. A teacher’s salary is $100 per month, and the cost for students is $10 per month or $120 per year.
“If you wish to sponsor a classroom of 40 students, the cost is $4,800,” Davidson told the East Rotary members. “All the kids get to go to school free.”
The Lincoln East Rotary Club Foundation presented Davidson with a check for $2,000. The Foundation’s donations to Deki now total approximately $4,000 to help support present and future schools.
Davidson has a grandmother who resides in the Lincoln area who attended the East Rotary meeting with her. Davidson shared that she is now a member of a Rotary Club in Uganda.
For more information about Deki’s efforts to increase education and eradicate poverty in Northern Uganda, see deki.org.uk.
