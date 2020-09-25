East Rotary learns how funding helps Uganda schools

School closures resulting from the pandemic are reversing years of progress made toward access to education in Uganda, Davidson said.

“The longer students are disengaged from education, the lower the likelihood they will return to school in the future, as students start working to help support their families and girls get married early,” she said.

Only 3% of households in Uganda have an individually owned computer, and only 6.6% of rural households have internet access, making remote learning options impossible for most children during the pandemic. Deki is distributing take-home study materials produced by the Uganda Ministry of Education to enable students to continue to study at home while schools are closed.

In addition, teachers are visiting students at their homes, while observing social distancing guidelines, to provide in-person feedback on their schoolwork.

Davidson said that a third school will be built soon in another area of Northern Uganda with $30,000 of initial Deki funding to pay for construction. Start-up costs are $7,000, she said. A teacher’s salary is $100 per month, and the cost for students is $10 per month or $120 per year.