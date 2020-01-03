Drop off used eyeglasses, hearing aids

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Drop-off locations are: Heartland Optical, 1012 N. 27th St.; America's Best, 400 N. 48th St.; Walmart, 84th and Andermatt; Russ's Market at 33rd & Highway 2 and 6300 Havelock Ave.; Super Saver at 27th & Cornhusker Highway, 56th & Highway 2, 27th & Pine Lake Road, 48th & O streets and the Fallbrook store; Hy-Vee at 84th & Holdrege, 70th & Pioneers Boulevard, 27th & Superior and 6001 Village Drive; Pearle Vision Centers at 125 S. 66th St. and 1201 O St.; Blumenstock Family Eyecare, 1501 Pine Lake Rd.; Boever Family Eyecare, 5801 Hidcote Dr., Suite 200; Sutton and Sutton Eye Specialists, 1710 S. 70th St.; Dr. Thomas Graul, 1610 S. 70th St.; Signature Eyecare, 5630 S. 84th St.; LensCrafters at Gateway Mall; Bud's Thrift Shoppe, 2226 O St.; Lincoln Eye and Laser Institute in the Fallbrook Bryan Health Plaza; and U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.