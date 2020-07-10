Drop off used eyeglasses, hearing aids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club is collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids.

Drop-off locations are: Walmart, 84th and Andermatt; Russ's Market at 33rd & Highway 2 and 6300 Havelock Ave.; Super Saver at 27th & Cornhusker Highway, 56th & Highway 2, 27th & Pine Lake Road, 48th & O streets and the Fallbrook store; Hy-Vee at 84th & Holdrege, 70th & Pioneers Boulevard, 27th & Superior and 6001 Village Drive; Pearle Vision Centers at 125 S. 66th St. and 1201 O St.

The Lions Club thanks Lincoln for donating 400 pairs of used eyeglasses and three pairs of hearing aids in June.

To learn more about the Lions organization, contact Connie at 402-429-3655.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0