Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club is collecting used eyeglasses for future ophthalmology mission trips, and used hearing aids, which are given to the Barkley Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
Drop-off locations are: Heartland Optical, 1012 N. 27th St.; America's Best, 400 N. 48th St.; Pearle Vision, 125 S. 66th St. and 1201 O St.; Super Target, 40th and Grainger Road; Walmart, 84th and Andermatt; Super Saver at 27th & Cornhusker Highway, 56th & Highway 2, 27th & Pine Lake Road and Fallbrook; Russ's Market at 33rd & Highway 2; Hy-Vee at 84th & Holdrege, 70th & Pioneers Boulevard, 27th & Superior and 6001 Village Drive; Sutton Linder & Sutton Eye Specialists, 1710 S. 70th St.; Dr. Thomas Graul, 1610 S. 70th St.; Lincoln Eye and Laser Specialty, Fallbrook Bryan Health Plaza; Complete Family Eye Care, 1501 Pine Lake Road; Signature Eyecare, 5630 S. 84th St.; and U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.
The Lions Club thanks Lincoln for donating 645 pairs of used eyeglasses and eight pairs of used hearing aids in June.
Questions? Contact Connie at 402-429-3655.