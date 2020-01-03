You are the owner of this article.
Drive raises over 800 pairs of socks for those in need
Drive raises over 800 pairs of socks for those in need

Socks donation

(From left) Tausha Burtis, Justin Webster and Lori Droud from The Barnes Group drop off 303 pairs of socks to the People's City Mission. The Barnes Group, which does business as Cost Cutters and Supercuts, also donated 500 pairs of socks to VisionarYouth.

"Warm Those Toes" was the tag line for an inaugural drive that collected over 800 pairs of socks for those in need in our community.

The Barnes Group, which does business as Cost Cutters and Supercuts in Lincoln, collected and donated 500 pairs of socks to VisionarYouth and 303 pairs to People's City Mission. 

Stylist/barber Justin Webster and salon leader Tausha Burtis, who have a heart for giving back to the community, were the inspiration for the drive, according to Lori Droud of The Barnes Group. Burtis and Webster enlisted the help of other stylists, who donated and collected the socks from generous customers at all 15 Lincoln salons.

"The Barnes family, including Doug, Rich and Jess Barnes, heard of this project and immediately jumped on board by donating an additional 250 pairs of socks," Droud said. 

Husker News