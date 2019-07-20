Encouragement Unlimited Inc. will partner with the Men's Wearhouse for the 13th year for its annual "Dress to Impress" Men's Suit Giveaway.
During the past 12 years, this event has helped over 1,500 men seeking to find employment or better employment by assisting them with making a more professional impression. The event also provides participants with tips, tools and techniques needed for job search success.
Items are being collected at the Men's Wearhouse at 52nd and O streets (across from Barnes & Noble) until July 31. The store will accept gently used suits and men's clothing accessories (jackets, slacks, shirts, shoes, socks, ties and belts). All items must be clean and in good condition before being donated. No clothing from smokers or with pet hair will be accepted.
Encouragement Unlimited, a Lincoln-based nonprofit organization, will collect those items and then distribute them in late August (date to be determined). The organization has been providing need-based services and helping those who fall through the cracks since 2002. Encouragement Unlimited was asked to partner with the men's clothing retailer after a national search of nonprofit organizations throughout the Midwest.
Financial donations, which are tax-deductible to help defray the cost of distributing the clothing, can be sent to: Encouragement Unlimited, P.O. Box 84734, Lincoln, NE 68501.
For more information about the suit drive or the clothing distribution, contact John Leonard Harris at 402-309-9411 or mr.encouragement@gmail.com.