Encouragement Unlimited Inc. will sponsor its 13th "Dress to Impress" job workshop and men's suit giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Clyde Malone Community Center, 2032 U St.
The job workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. offering critical job search tips, tools and techniques. The suit giveaway for the general public begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m.
Men will be able to receive gently used suits, jackets, slacks and accessories at no cost to them. Volunteers will be available to assist each man with his "dress to impress" look.
To date, Encouragement Unlimited has given out nearly 1,500 suits to men in this community seeking to find employment or better employment, as well as men seeking to simply obtain more professional clothing.
Encouragement Unlimited, a Lincoln-based nonprofit organization founded by John Leonard Harris, has been inspiring hope and meeting the needs of people from all walks of life since 2002. Through Encouragement Consulting Services, the organization promotes the "power of encouragement" in business, education, civic and community organizations.
Encouragement Unlimited was selected to partner with the Men's Wearhouse clothing retailer after a national search of nonprofit organizations throughout the Midwest.
Financial donations to help defray the cost of distributing the clothing can be sent to: Encouragement Unlimited, P.O. Box 84734, Lincoln, NE 68501.
For more information about the job workshop or clothing distribution, contact Harris at 402-309-9411 or mr.encouragement@gmail.com. More details about Encouragement Unlimited is available at encouragemntunlimited.org.