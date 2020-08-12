Dreamweaver Foundation delivers over 200 Facebook Portals to area seniors

According to Mastny, “Most seniors who receive a Portal are connecting with their loved ones with clear picture and sound for the first time in months. The reactions range from tears of joy to an overwhelming sense of relief and independence.”

During the pandemic, many families have resorted to window visits or calls on smartphones, which can be both expensive and difficult for seniors to operate. While many senior living communities make iPads available, the first priority for these shared devices is telehealth. The great demand for shared devices makes sharing and privacy difficult.

“My grandma was a lucky recipient of one of these portals, and I got to Facebook chat with her. It was the first time I had seen her in months,” said Jill Sauser Hamilton. “I can’t tell you how happy this gift has made her. Her daily video chats with our family give her something to look forward to.”

"I set it up and added every family member you could think possible," says Teala Ward, a certified nursing assistant at Lincoln’s Sumner Place, referring to the Facebook portal that her grandmother received. Darlene Casteneda, Ward's grandmother, lives in the senior living community that Ward works at.