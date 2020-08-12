Dreamweaver Foundation delivers over 200 Facebook Portals to area seniors

Times are hard, especially for seniors. Social distancing has taken away so many things that would normally bring them joy. While seniors cannot be with their families and friends, Dreamweaver Foundation is bringing them the next best thing by providing Facebook Portals.
Portal from Facebook is a small video calling device that brings people together virtually. With a Portal, seniors can see their family using the smart camera that automatically keeps everyone in view. Seniors can connect with loved ones, even if the person they are calling doesn’t have a Portal. Calls can be made seamlessly to and from smartphones and tablets.
"We knew that we wanted to serve seniors in a special way during the pandemic,” said Cheri Mastny, Dreamweaver executive director. “The Facebook Portals allow seniors, who have been isolated in recent months, to virtually connect with their loved ones.”
The first 30 portals were given in Lincoln to residents of Sumner Place. So far, 31% (62 as of late July) of the portals have been delivered to people in Lincoln, and Dreamweaver Foundation has just been funded for at least 250 more. The Foundation has delivered 200 portals to seniors in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa.
Due to continued demand, Dreamweaver Foundation is continuing its fundraising campaign at Dreamweaver.org to purchase additional portals.
According to Mastny, “Most seniors who receive a Portal are connecting with their loved ones with clear picture and sound for the first time in months. The reactions range from tears of joy to an overwhelming sense of relief and independence.”
During the pandemic, many families have resorted to window visits or calls on smartphones, which can be both expensive and difficult for seniors to operate. While many senior living communities make iPads available, the first priority for these shared devices is telehealth. The great demand for shared devices makes sharing and privacy difficult.
“My grandma was a lucky recipient of one of these portals, and I got to Facebook chat with her. It was the first time I had seen her in months,” said Jill Sauser Hamilton. “I can’t tell you how happy this gift has made her. Her daily video chats with our family give her something to look forward to.”
"I set it up and added every family member you could think possible," says Teala Ward, a certified nursing assistant at Lincoln’s Sumner Place, referring to the Facebook portal that her grandmother received. Darlene Casteneda, Ward's grandmother, lives in the senior living community that Ward works at.
"My grandma is used to it because we've been here for so long, but as far as other residents, (they) are definitely missing their families," says Ward.
Dreamweaver Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of seniors in need who are terminally ill, making their lifelong dreams come true through amazing experiences they will never forget. This eight-year-old, Omaha-based nonprofit has gifted over 300 dreams to seniors in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed Dreamweaver’s ability to grant dreams to seniors.
For more information, to donate or to nominate a senior to receive a Facebook Portal, visit Dreamweaver.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!