Donna Woods retires from Woods Charitable Fund board

Woods Charitable Fund, a private grant-making foundation, announces the retirement of Board Chair Donna W. Woods and the elections of a new board chair and member.
Nelle Woods Jamison was elected chair of the Woods Charitable Fund board at its November meeting, and the board elected Jay Conrad as a member.
Donna W. Woods was elected to the WCF board in 2001, was elected vice president in 2005 and chair in 2007. A longtime community volunteer, she currently serves as a trustee for Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, a board member for the Sheldon Art Association and a member of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment advisory board.
She will continue to serve WCF as chair emerita. During her tenure with the WCF board, the organization awarded 1,179 grants totaling $26,710,160. She was married for 33 years to Thomas C. “Chip” Woods III, the great-grandson of Frank and Nelle Woods, until his death in 2000. Frank and Nelle Woods established WCF as a philanthropic organization in 1941.
You have free articles remaining.
Nelle Woods Jamison was elected to the WCF board in 2005. She earned a Bachelor of Journalism degree and a Master of Arts in Museum Studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has worked as the director of membership for the Minnesota Museum of American Art in St. Paul and as an art assistant for Creating Pride, a Chicago-based organization dedicated to supporting schools facing reduced art programs. She is the daughter of Thomas C. Woods III and Donna W. Woods and the great-great granddaughter of Frank and Nelle Woods.
Since 1991, Jay Conrad has been executive director of Houses of Hope, which provides residential and support services for individuals impacted by substance use and related mental health issues. He has served on local boards including the Gathering Place, St. Monica’s, CenterPointe, Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations, Cause Collective, Nebraska AIDS Project and the Department of Health and Human Services board of alcohol and drug licensure. He works at the national level to increase awareness and need for behavioral health services.
“We are thrilled to have Jay join the board of Woods Charitable Fund,” said Tom Woods, WCF president. “He has dedicated many years of his life to serving our community and will contribute a rich knowledge base and unique perspective to the board.”
Woods Charitable Fund elected its full slate of officers at its November meeting. Those elected were Nelle Woods Jamison, chair; Candice Howell, vice chair; Hank Woods, treasurer; Michael J. Tavlin, assistant treasurer; Tom Woods, president and board secretary; and Donna W. Woods, chair emerita. Ed Wimes, Michelle Suarez and Pablo Cervantes are continuing members of the board.
Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of Human Services, Civic & Community, Education, and Arts & Culture and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. For more information on funding guidelines, call 402-436-5971, visit woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.