Donna Woods retires from Woods Charitable Fund board

Woods Charitable Fund, a private grant-making foundation, announces the retirement of Board Chair Donna W. Woods and the elections of a new board chair and member.

Nelle Woods Jamison was elected chair of the Woods Charitable Fund board at its November meeting, and the board elected Jay Conrad as a member.

Donna W. Woods was elected to the WCF board in 2001, was elected vice president in 2005 and chair in 2007. A longtime community volunteer, she currently serves as a trustee for Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, a board member for the Sheldon Art Association and a member of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment advisory board.

She will continue to serve WCF as chair emerita. During her tenure with the WCF board, the organization awarded 1,179 grants totaling $26,710,160. She was married for 33 years to Thomas C. “Chip” Woods III, the great-grandson of Frank and Nelle Woods, until his death in 2000. Frank and Nelle Woods established WCF as a philanthropic organization in 1941.

