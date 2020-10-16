Donations to Gathering Place to be matched dollar for dollar

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have seen record need for meals at the Gathering Place,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “We are humbled by the support of our match sponsors, who see so clearly the critical need being met by the Gathering Place. Their partnership is making possible an offer of a dollar-for-dollar match on all donations for the Gathering Place through year-end. We hope all will join to support this work and ensure the Gathering Place is here for those who need it most.”

Since March, need for the Gathering Place’s service has increased rapidly. Per night, the number of individuals served is now double what it was before the pandemic. In response to this heightened need, the Gathering Place has worked to both adapt and increase services all while prioritizing guest, staff and volunteer safety. The Gathering Place moved to providing to-go meals only, and permanently expanded its hours of operation from five days a week to seven.

“Just last month, the Gathering Place served 4,158 meals,” said See. “This is a new record. Need for the Gathering Place’s services is greater than ever—and only with our community’s support can we continue serving meals to all those who need them most.”