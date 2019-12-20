Donations to Gathering Place matched through Dec. 31

Just three blocks south of the Capitol building, the stately brick house at 1448 E. St. hums with laughter, warmth and the smell of good food.
Each year, Community Action’s Gathering Place serves over 29,000 free hot, nutritious evening meals to those struggling with hunger in Lincoln—an effort only possible because of community support. Through the end of the year, donations to support the Gathering Place will be matched dollar for dollar.
This giving opportunity is possible thanks to generous match sponsors, including lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, as well as additional sponsors Rogers Foundation, Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, INSPRO Insurance, Union Bank and Trust, Rotary Club #14 Foundation, and Bukaty Companies.
“We are humbled by the tremendous support exhibited by our match sponsors,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “Their partnership is making it possible to offer a dollar-for-dollar match on donations for the Gathering Place, which means every dollar given can go twice as far in the fight against hunger in Lincoln. This incredible opportunity is only available through the end of the year. We hope all will join in support of the Gathering Place, and thank all who already have.”
Community Action hopes to receive $78,000 in community contributions by Dec. 31 to leverage the maximum $78,000 contributed by the match sponsors. See said that Community Action is at nearly 70% of its fundraising goal.
Community Action’s Gathering Place was founded 37 years ago by six compassionate individuals, and rests just two blocks south of the State Capitol. Community support allows the Gathering Place to meet significant demand for meals. All contributions will support the Gathering Place’s work to provide hot, nutritious meals to anyone who needs them in Lincoln.
To donate today, visit communityactionatwork.org or mail contributions to:
Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Attn: The Gathering Place, 210 O St., Lincoln, NE 68508.