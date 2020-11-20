Donations to Gathering Place continue to be matched

In Lincoln, night arrives quickly this time of year. As the sky darkens around 5 p.m., warm light shines from within the old brick house on the corner of E and Goodhue streets. The smell of homemade macaroni and cheese wafts out the door and down past the porch, where people await a hot evening meal from Community Action’s Gathering Place.

“The Gathering Place is somewhere I go to connect,” said Darwin, a guest. “It’s a place I eat, but it’s also a place I see people I haven’t seen in a while. So it’s more than just food.”

Every night, hundreds of people like Darwin stop by the old brick house for a taste of home cooking and friendly conversation. Meals are provided to-go from the Gathering Place’s front porch. Every year, the Gathering Place serves over 30,000 free hot evening meals to anyone in need. This year, thanks to the support of generous sponsors, monetary donations to the Gathering Place are being matched dollar-for-dollar through Dec. 31.

The match is made possible thanks to the generosity of several campaign sponsors, including lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, as well as Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, Union Bank and Trust, Horizon Bank and Bukaty Companies. This year’s goal is to raise $121,000 to support the work of the Gathering Place.