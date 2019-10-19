For those in Lincoln struggling with hunger on long, cold winter evenings, there is somewhere to turn: Community Action’s Gathering Place.
Each year, the soup kitchen serves over 29,000 free hot, nutritious meals to all in need. And through Dec. 31, all monetary donations received for the soup kitchen will be matched $1 for $1.
This donation match is made possible by several generous match sponsors who have contributed a total of $50,000. These include lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, INSPRO insurance, Union Bank & Trust, and Bukaty Companies.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are so thankful for the support of our match sponsors. This season, we invite the community to partner with us in support of this important cause,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “Over 40,000 people in Lancaster County don’t know where they’ll find their next meal. We hope the community will join our match sponsors to ensure everyone in Lincoln can access a hot, nutritious meal.”
Community Action’s Gathering Place was founded 37 years ago by six compassionate individuals, and rests just two blocks south of the State Capitol. Community support allows the Gathering Place to meet significant demand for meals.
Community Action’s Gathering Place hopes to receive $50,000 in community contributions by Dec. 31 to claim the $50,000 committed by its generous match sponsors. To support Community Action’s Gathering Place and its work to fight hunger in Lincoln, donate online at communityactionatwork.org or mail contributions to: Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Attn: The Gathering Place, 210 O St., Lincoln, NE 68508.