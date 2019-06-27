Tim Grundmayer, Gretna, and Johnny Rutford, Lincoln, successfully defended their titles by turning in the fastest times for the 3K and 10K races, respectively, during the 41st-annual Havelock Charity Run on June 1.
Grundmayer covered the 3-kilometer route in 8 minutes, 49 seconds for a six-second edge over his nearest challenger, runner-up Timothy Meyer of Lincoln. Rutford finished the 10-kilometer course in 31 minutes, 37 seconds, beating the nearest challenger, John Cleary of Omaha, by 35 seconds.
Both defending champions were within seconds of the winning paces they set last year. Rutford ran a 31:13 to win last year’s distance race in Havelock last summer, and Grundmayer checked in two seconds slower this year, having covered the 3K in 8:47 last year.
Grundmayer and Meyer also finished 1-2 in last year’s 3K race.
The longtime tradition on the streets of Havelock is sponsored by Pinnacle Bank and operated by members of the Lincoln Track Club. The races raise money for the entrants’ designated charities.
The run attracted 661 entrants who finished the race – 365 in the 3K, and 296 in the 10K. The event raised $4,425 for charity, with $100 awarded to each team whose time exceeded the mark set by the Pinnacle Bank team, and $75 to each team whose time did not.
Unofficial results of the top finishers are:
3K Top Ten
1. Tim Grundmayer, 24, Gretna, 8:49
2. Timothy Meyer, 38, Lincoln, 8:55
3. Heath Lamb, 27, Lincoln, 8:56
4. Sadid Fenner, 18, Colorado Springs, Colo., 9:14
5. Jordan Wheeler, 23, Omaha, 9:22
6. Matt Seiler, 31, Columbus, 9:23
7. Trey Seibel, 22, Lincoln, 9:25
8. Shannon Stenger, Papillion, 9:28
9. Mitch Bern, Lincoln, 9:43
10. Preston Decker, 20, Fremont, 9:46
Top Females in 3K
11. Erica Doering, 29, Omaha, 9:55
18. Kara Schlueter, 19, Milford, 10:43
20. Kelly Messbarger, 25, Lincoln, 10:55
10K Top Ten
1. Johnny Rutford, 28, Omaha, 31:37
2. John Cleary, 21, Omaha, 32:13
3. Mark Abrams, 25, Omaha, 32:35
4. Nolan Zimmer, 26, Omaha, 32:50
5. Nolan Border, 26, Omaha, 32:55
6. Clay Simpson, 21, Lincoln, 33:05
7. Eric Noel, 31, Lincoln, 33:24
8. Noah Rasmussen, 20, Lincoln, 33:55
9. Cole Marolf, 29, Holland, 33:57
10. Chad Berens, 23, Lincoln, 34:17
Top females in 10K
20. Mary Noel, 24, Lincoln, 37:31
23. Jessica Tebo, 31, Lincoln, 37:47
39. Hannah Awtry, 22, Lincoln, 42:15