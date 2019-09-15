Emily Gossard named her Walk to End Alzheimer’s team “Daryl’s Memory Keepers” after her dad, Daryl Fossberg.
On Oct. 13, she will participate in her sixth local Walk to End Alzheimer’s to champion the cause.
Formerly a memory care center activity director, Gossard was familiar with Alzheimer’s patients. She used to bake with them, do crafts and anything that would keep them entertained. When her father was diagnosed with the disease a few months prior to his 62nd birthday, Alzheimer’s became a bigger part of her life.
Gossard’s dad moved into an assisted living facility in April 2014, later transferring to a couple of other facilities as his care needs changed. He died Nov. 13, 2017, at a Wahoo nursing home.
Even though it was tough, Gossard shared, “I think we had a very special four years together.”
On Saturdays she would visit her father and take little projects to work on or things to do outside. “We had some funny times together,” she said. One time her father got tangled up in his seatbelt on the way to a doctor’s appointment.
When her dad started exhibiting unusual behaviors, like banging on windows and demanding that he needed to go to church, sunbathing on the lawn or donning several layers of clothes, her visits became more difficult.
“And he completely lost his filter,” Gossard explained. “You never knew what he was going to say.”
She didn’t like how Alzheimer’s changed her dad into someone his caregivers found difficult to manage. She remembered him as the guy who hosted football parties on his block, inviting the neighbor across the street (her future husband).
“He did anything for anybody,” she continued. “He’d stop and talk to people forever. He was never in a hurry.”
One of her fondest memories is from her wedding day, when father and daughter rode up and down the church elevator at Lincoln Berean several times until the timing was just right for them to exit and follow the wedding party.
“I’ve always been really close to my dad,” Gossard shared. “He was the one person I was really comfortable telling everything to. We spent a lot of time out on his porch or our porch or in the backyard.”
Gossard, the second-oldest child of five and only daughter, visited her dad three to four times a week or more as the disease progressed. “I went from being his daughter to his caregiver, like a parent.”
His personality changed. “It felt like he took it out on me. I was the one he’d get mad at,” she shared.
But despite the change, her father still surprised her with his ability to help others. One day a fellow nursing home resident related how Gossard’s dad had advised her to cluck her tongue when she felt anxious.
Emily has that same helping spirit. Each year she makes the Champions Club by raising at least $500 at the walk. She’s already secured $750 in donations from family and friends this year following a mass text and email campaign. A few years ago, she and her husband created their own Alzheimer’s fundraiser – Double D’s Memorial Car Show.
“I have M.S., and I don’t even fight for my own disease,” Gossard shared. She is aware of the alarming Alzheimer’s statistics, such as that the disease kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
It is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and currently 5.8 million Americans are living with it (about two-thirds of them women). The Alzheimer’s Association says one in three U.S. seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
Walk Manager Carrie Dell said of Gossard, “She’s always been a really energetic fundraiser.” And she will volunteer to do anything.
In January, Gossard received the Community Impact Award from the Alzheimer’s Association for efforts to raise funds and increase awareness in the community. She is working with Jeff Fortenberry’s Congressional Committee to bring national awareness to the disease. Locally, Gossard has agreed to be a community educator, speaking on behalf of the United Way and Combined Health Agencies Drive to potential donors.
“Basically, I do anything I can,” Gossard said. “When it’s something you’re passionate about, it’s not hard.”
Dell shared that Gossard is the perfect Alzheimer’s ambassador. “She knows the disease. She knows the statistics. She knows how to advocate.”
To register or volunteer for the two-mile Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, visit alz.org/nebraska and click on events. There is no registration fee, but walkers are asked to form teams and make a donation. Those who raise a minimum of $100 receive a T-shirt. Funds go toward furthering care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.