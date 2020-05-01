Cultural organizations invited to apply for CARES Act grants

Eligible organizations may request up to 10% of their annual operating budget (capped at $10,000) in unrestricted funding to assist with programs, staff retention and general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations may reapply for additional Humanities Nebraska CARES Grant funding 45 days after their previous award. This grant does not require a match or cost share.

Final awards will be determined in part by the number of applications received.

Organizations can view the official grant guidelines at bit.ly/CARESGrantsNeb. The application period will remain open until all available dollars have been granted. Awards will be announced within three weeks of application.

“In these challenging economic times, Humanities Nebraska appreciates the opportunity to work with the National Endowment for the Humanities to distribute funding to our humanities partners across the state who are struggling financially,” said Chris Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “As Nebraska communities work our way through the COVID-19 crisis, the humanities will help people stay connected to each other and will nourish our minds and spirits. Our staff and board have worked hard to develop an application process that is user-friendly and enables us to deploy funding quickly and where it is most needed.”

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

