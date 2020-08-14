COVID-19 Response Fund awards $30K to Malone Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded a $30,000 grant to the Clyde Malone Community Center. The Malone Center, 2032 U St., serves families, youth, seniors and the Lincoln community with inclusive, social, cultural, educational, employment and welfare services.

Since the fund was launched on March 20, $932,975 has been granted to local nonprofit organizations. The grants help nonprofits provide access to food, housing, medical information, child care and other support.

The fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), has received $1.2 million in contributions. The fund was created to provide grants to nonprofits that support people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Grant recipients are identified by a committee including the City of Lincoln, LCF, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, Community Health Endowment and other philanthropic and business partners.

The fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the pandemic as efficiently as possible.

Individual donors, institutions, companies and other funders are encouraged to contribute to the fund at LCF.org. More information, including details for nonprofits on requesting resources, is also available at the website or by calling 402-474-2345.

