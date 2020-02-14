Cornhusker Kiwanis promotes reading for pre-schoolers

Numerous studies have shown that exposure to reading books and education in the earliest years of life, ages 0-5, greatly impacts the learning abilities of a child. Kiwanis International shares this belief and promotes reading programs around the world.

The Lincoln Cornhusker Kiwanis Club began its annual reading program, Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), in February, and will continue the program through April. The club will distribute over 800 books during the current programs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Selected elementary schools in the Lincoln School District will receive five different book titles for their pre-school students. The pre-school classes of Clinton, Hartley, Arnold, Huntington and Pershing schools have received books.

When the books are distributed, Kiwanis Club members divide the classes into small groups, read a book to the students, and then give a copy of the book to the students to take home to read and share with their families.

Founded in 1966, Reading Is Fundamental is a leading voice for children’s literacy. RIF addresses the alarming literacy crisis in America today through strong leadership, quality content, and an active and engaged community. Cornhusker Kiwanis has participated in the RIF program for several years.

The Kiwanis Clubs continually seek members who would like to support and share in their youth programs. For more information, see cornhuskerkiwanis.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0