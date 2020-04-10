Cooper Foundation focuses grant-making on COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees has changed its grant-making to focus on the critical needs of nonprofit organizations and those they serve. Grants will be awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support with a simplified application process through September 2020.

“Our streamlined application process will aid nonprofits that are on the front lines of this pandemic, and those that find themselves with critical operating needs due to lost revenue and changes in programs and services," said Foundation President Victoria Grasso. "Our goal is to help our nonprofit partners meet the most urgent needs, and to reduce the administrative work related to our grants.”

Information about the new grant application process is available at cooperfoundation.org.

At their meeting in March, Cooper Foundation board members contributed $10,000 to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund, joining as a strategic partner with a coalition of leaders from across philanthropy, government and business. This fund is housed at the Lincoln Community Foundation and will rapidly deploy resources to nonprofit organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Lincoln. To donate or apply for funding, visit https://my.lcf.org/covid19.