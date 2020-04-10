Cooper Foundation focuses grant-making on COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees has changed its grant-making to focus on the critical needs of nonprofit organizations and those they serve. Grants will be awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support with a simplified application process through September 2020.
“Our streamlined application process will aid nonprofits that are on the front lines of this pandemic, and those that find themselves with critical operating needs due to lost revenue and changes in programs and services," said Foundation President Victoria Grasso. "Our goal is to help our nonprofit partners meet the most urgent needs, and to reduce the administrative work related to our grants.”
Information about the new grant application process is available at cooperfoundation.org.
At their meeting in March, Cooper Foundation board members contributed $10,000 to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund, joining as a strategic partner with a coalition of leaders from across philanthropy, government and business. This fund is housed at the Lincoln Community Foundation and will rapidly deploy resources to nonprofit organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Lincoln. To donate or apply for funding, visit https://my.lcf.org/covid19.
Cooper Foundation contributed $10,000 to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools for the LPS: COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund to support LPS students and families who are in need of emergency funds. To learn more about the fund and to donate, visit: http://bit.ly/lpscovid19crisis.
In addition, the Foundation awarded program and operating grants to seven nonprofit organizations (located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted):
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln: $5,000
Community Services Fund of Nebraska: $5,000
Multicultural Coalition (Grand Island): $7,500
Nebraska Appleseed: $7,500
Nebraska Civic Engagement Table: $5,000
Nebraska Land Trust: $7,500
Nebraskans for the Arts (Omaha): $5,000
The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $25 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes grants supporting arts and humanities, civic and community engagement, community improvement, education, environment, and human services, primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit cooperfoundation.org.
