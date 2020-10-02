Cooper Foundation awards rapid response grants

Cooper Foundation trustees have approved a $140,000 grant to the Malone Community Center for unrestricted general operating support.

These funds, along with a $10,000 rapid response grant awarded in June, will provide $100,000 for Malone’s current fiscal year, and $50,000 for the next.

“This grant is to support the strong leadership at Malone who have stepped forward to serve the community during unprecedented times,” said Foundation President Victoria Grasso. “The Malone Center was founded in 1955, which was the first year that the Cooper Foundation provided funding. We want to leverage our long relationship with Malone to help create real impact with this funding. We know that the most impactful funding that foundations and corporations can give is unrestricted funding, which allows organizations to fill gaps in project funding, support critical salary and overhead expenses, and focus on mission-central work.”

The Malone Center’s programs serve children, youth and families, including maternal wellness and breastfeeding support, high-quality early childhood education, afterschool programs, and business and leadership programs for teens.