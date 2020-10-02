Cooper Foundation awards rapid response grants

Cooper Foundation trustees have approved a $140,000 grant to the Malone Community Center for unrestricted general operating support.
These funds, along with a $10,000 rapid response grant awarded in June, will provide $100,000 for Malone’s current fiscal year, and $50,000 for the next.
“This grant is to support the strong leadership at Malone who have stepped forward to serve the community during unprecedented times,” said Foundation President Victoria Grasso. “The Malone Center was founded in 1955, which was the first year that the Cooper Foundation provided funding. We want to leverage our long relationship with Malone to help create real impact with this funding. We know that the most impactful funding that foundations and corporations can give is unrestricted funding, which allows organizations to fill gaps in project funding, support critical salary and overhead expenses, and focus on mission-central work.”
The Malone Center’s programs serve children, youth and families, including maternal wellness and breastfeeding support, high-quality early childhood education, afterschool programs, and business and leadership programs for teens.
The Take Pause program connects with Lincoln police for social and learning activities, and the Hold Cops Accountable initiative provides an avenue for meaningful communication between the city of Lincoln, the Lincoln Police Department and the community. They partner with Legal Aid of Nebraska in Project Uplift to provide free legal assistance, and serve as the lead agency for the Community Learning Center (CLC) at Culler Middle School. The Malone Center provides access to healthy food, school supplies and other community needs, and celebrates and advocates for the Black community.
Rapid response grants to 12 additional nonprofits
The Foundation awarded an additional $107,434 in September to 12 nonprofit agencies through the final Rapid Response application cycle, including a gift of $19,434 to the United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County for the 2020 campaign. The grants were awarded to a diverse group of arts, education, environment, human services, and humanities organizations. Grant recipients are located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.
Bridges to Hope: $7,500;
CEDARS Youth Services: $10,000;
Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools: $10,000;
Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Inc.: $5,000;
Nebraska Writers Collective (Omaha): $7,500;
Northeast Family Center: $10,000;
Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning (Hastings): $5,000;
TADA Productions Inc.: $7,500;
United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County: $19,934;
University of Nebraska State Museum: $5,000;
Willa Cather Foundation (Red Cloud): $10,000; and
Willard Community Center: $10,000.
The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $25 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes grants supporting arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, humanities and human services, primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit cooperfoundation.org.
