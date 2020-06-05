Cooper Foundation awards rapid reponse COVID-19 grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded the second cycle of Rapid Response grants at the May board meeting to address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities served.

Grants will be awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support with a simplified application process through September.

CenterPointe received a grant of $10,000. CenterPointe offers a broad continuum of care for those with mental health and substance abuse issues, with more than 35 programs for crisis response, treatment, rehabilitation, residential housing and peer support to help individuals live as independently as possible. Due to COVID-19, CenterPointe has seen more calls to its 24/7 crisis line and higher costs related to sanitation, protective equipment for both staff and clients, and implementing safety precautions for all programs. To learn more, visit centerpointe.org.

The Foundation awarded a total of $67,500 in unrestricted general operating grants to eight nonprofit organizations. The grants were awarded to a diverse group of arts, education, environmental and human services organizations. Grant recipients are located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

ACLU of Nebraska: $10,000

CenterPointe: $10,000