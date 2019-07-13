{{featured_button_text}}

The Cooper Foundation awarded a grant of $15,000 to the TeamMates Mentoring Program to support TeamMates of Lincoln and help build capacity for communications, recruitment and staff development.

TeamMates of Lincoln, the largest chapter, has connected thousands of youth with adult mentors who visit during the school day. They reach 70 Lincoln Public Schools and parochial schools with over 1,200 mentoring matches. Students who are part of TeamMates show consistently improved outcomes in attendance, academic performance and behavioral referrals - 91% of TeamMates’ mentees graduate high school, surpassing the graduation rate for Lincoln Public Schools students and for Nebraska high school students overall. For more information, visit chapters.teammates.org/chapters/lincoln/.

In addition, the Cooper Foundation’s board of trustees awarded grants to a diverse group of community improvement, education, humanities and human services organizations. In total, $147,000 was awarded; grant recipients are located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT

Cause Collective: $7,000

Cause Collective was awarded two grants -- one for $5,000 toward nonprofit executive leadership succession planning, and a $2,000 grant for new member scholarships.

EDUCATION

Inclusive Communities (Omaha): $10,000

This grant provides support for one Lincoln high school to participate in an IncluCity Leadership Camp at Carol Joy Holling camp in Ashland, Nebraska. IncluCity is a four-day residential camp for youth that works to reduce acts of school violence and bullying.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland: $15,000

Toward comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education programs in Lincoln.

Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning (Hastings, Nebraska): $10,000

Support for the experiential education program.

Stand for Schools: $10,000

General operating support for this organization’s work to advance public education in Nebraska.

TeamMates Mentoring Program, Lincoln, Nebraska chapter: $15,000

Toward capacity building for Lincoln chapter recruitment.

HUMANITIES

Humanities Nebraska: $15,000

To support two core programs: Capitol Forum on America's Future and Nebraska Warrior Writers.

HUMAN SERVICES

Bridges to Hope: $10,000

For general operating support. Bridges to Hope serves as the first point of contact after incarceration to connect vital services, programs and necessities for men and women reentering society.

Center for Legal Immigration Assistance: $15,000

For general operating to support affordable legal immigration assistance to low-income immigrants and refugees in Lincoln.

Child Advocacy Center: $20,000

Support for the operations director staff position.

Community CROPS: $10,000

For general operating to support four primary program areas: community gardens, youth garden education, growing farmers training program, and the mobile veggie van.

Family Violence Council: $10,000

To support the Lincoln Threat Advisory Team and general operating expenses.

The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $25 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes quarterly grants supporting arts, community improvement, education, environment, humanities and human services primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit cooperfoundation.org.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments