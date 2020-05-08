Cooper Foundation awards COVID-19 Rapid Response grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded its first cycle of Rapid Response grants in April to address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve.

Grants will be awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support with a simplified application process through September 2020. Information about the new grant application process is available at cooperfoundation.org.

Mourning Hope Grief Center received a $7,500 grant for its work supporting grieving children and families after the death of a loved one. The Center provides free, professional bereavement support services and counseling through support groups, community education, specialized resources and referrals to foster healthy responses to grief.

Due to COVID-19, Mourning Hope is experiencing increased needs for the bereaved. The Make Room for HOPE Capital Campaign is ongoing, and Mourning Hope’s new facility in West Lincoln is nearing completion. This will allow it to expand its services and house other wellness programs for this area of Lincoln. To learn more, visit mourninghope.org.

The Foundation awarded a total of $50,000 in unrestricted general operating grants to seven nonprofit organizations in Lincoln:

Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County: $5,000