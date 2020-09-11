 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooper Foundation awards 5th round of rapid response grants
View Comments

Cooper Foundation awards 5th round of rapid response grants

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded the fifth cycle of Rapid Response COVID-19 grants at the August board meeting to address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve.

Grants have been awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support and will end with the September cycle.

For more than 150 years, the YWCA has been at the forefront of most social movements in the United States—from the abolition of slavery to voting rights, from civil rights to pay equity, from violence prevention to health initiatives. YWCA Lincoln is a vital community agency that addresses crucial social problems, offering programs that have an important impact on the development of children, leadership and empowerment for adolescent girls, and the self-reliance of women in economic crisis.

In response to COVID-19, YWCA Lincoln immediately pivoted to provide support for program participants, families and others in need. The YWCA has provided housing and transportation assistance, medical supplies, delivery and distribution of care packages, educational supports and personal necessities.

The YWCA also continues advocacy efforts to promote the 2020 Census, voting and civic engagement. To learn more, visit ywcalincoln.org.

The YWCA was one of eight nonprofit organizations to which the Foundation awarded a total of $62,500 in unrestricted general operating grants. The grants were awarded to a diverse group of arts, education, environment, and human services organizations.

El Centro de las Americas: $10,000

Jewish Federation of Omaha-Institute for Holocaust Education: 7,500

Lincoln Arts Council: $5,000

Lincoln Children’s Zoo: $10,000

Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat for Humanity: $5,000

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation: $10,000

Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: $5,000

YWCA Lincoln: $10,000

The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $25 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes grants supporting arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, humanities, and human services, primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit cooperfoundation.org

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News