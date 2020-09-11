Cooper Foundation awards 5th round of rapid response grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded the fifth cycle of Rapid Response COVID-19 grants at the August board meeting to address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve.

Grants have been awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support and will end with the September cycle.

For more than 150 years, the YWCA has been at the forefront of most social movements in the United States—from the abolition of slavery to voting rights, from civil rights to pay equity, from violence prevention to health initiatives. YWCA Lincoln is a vital community agency that addresses crucial social problems, offering programs that have an important impact on the development of children, leadership and empowerment for adolescent girls, and the self-reliance of women in economic crisis.

In response to COVID-19, YWCA Lincoln immediately pivoted to provide support for program participants, families and others in need. The YWCA has provided housing and transportation assistance, medical supplies, delivery and distribution of care packages, educational supports and personal necessities.

The YWCA also continues advocacy efforts to promote the 2020 Census, voting and civic engagement. To learn more, visit ywcalincoln.org.