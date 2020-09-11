Cooper Foundation awards 5th round of rapid response grants

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded the fifth cycle of Rapid Response COVID-19 grants at the August board meeting to address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve.
Grants have been awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support and will end with the September cycle.
For more than 150 years, the YWCA has been at the forefront of most social movements in the United States—from the abolition of slavery to voting rights, from civil rights to pay equity, from violence prevention to health initiatives. YWCA Lincoln is a vital community agency that addresses crucial social problems, offering programs that have an important impact on the development of children, leadership and empowerment for adolescent girls, and the self-reliance of women in economic crisis.
In response to COVID-19, YWCA Lincoln immediately pivoted to provide support for program participants, families and others in need. The YWCA has provided housing and transportation assistance, medical supplies, delivery and distribution of care packages, educational supports and personal necessities.
The YWCA also continues advocacy efforts to promote the 2020 Census, voting and civic engagement. To learn more, visit ywcalincoln.org.
The YWCA was one of eight nonprofit organizations to which the Foundation awarded a total of $62,500 in unrestricted general operating grants. The grants were awarded to a diverse group of arts, education, environment, and human services organizations.
El Centro de las Americas: $10,000
Jewish Federation of Omaha-Institute for Holocaust Education: 7,500
Lincoln Arts Council: $5,000
Lincoln Children’s Zoo: $10,000
Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat for Humanity: $5,000
Nebraska Children and Families Foundation: $10,000
Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: $5,000
YWCA Lincoln: $10,000
The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $25 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes grants supporting arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, humanities, and human services, primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit cooperfoundation.org
