Cooper Foundation awards 4th round of Rapid Response grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded the fourth cycle of Rapid Response COVID-19 grants at the July board meeting to help address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve.

Grants will be awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support with a simplified application process through September. Information about the Rapid Response application is available at www.cooperfoundation.org.

For more than 50 years, Legal Aid of Nebraska has provided free civil legal services to low-income Nebraskans to ensure the fair enforcement of the law, to protect the rights of the people, and to address the urgent legal needs of communities. Legal Aid quickly adapted to serve clients remotely as the pandemic created new and unanticipated civil and legal challenges due to the economic fallout.

Legal Aid continues to provide consultations, virtual clinics, representation in telephone hearings, and now offers pandemic-related resources. A disaster relief hotline and legal resources dedicated to COVID-19/coronavirus is on Legal Aid's website, and regular updates are shared via social media.