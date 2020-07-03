Cooper Foundation approves Rapid Response grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded the third cycle of Rapid Response COVID-19 grants at the June board meeting to address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve.

Grants will be awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support with a simplified application process through September. Information about the Rapid Response application is available at www.cooperfoundaton.org.

The Lied Center for Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln’s largest arts organization, received support to help sustain operations as it adapts to the pandemic and plans for the future season.

Despite canceling dozens of events, the Lied Center has continued to offer virtual programming, including educational programs, camps and "Lied Live!" that showcases artists from Nebraska and around the nation. The Lied Center also co-sponsors Music on the Move, a bicycle-powered mobile stage that brings live music to Lincoln neighborhoods. To learn more, visit www.liedcenter.org.