Cooper Foundation approves Rapid Response grants

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded the third cycle of Rapid Response COVID-19 grants at the June board meeting to address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve.
Grants will be awarded monthly for unrestricted general operating support with a simplified application process through September. Information about the Rapid Response application is available at www.cooperfoundaton.org.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln’s largest arts organization, received support to help sustain operations as it adapts to the pandemic and plans for the future season.
Despite canceling dozens of events, the Lied Center has continued to offer virtual programming, including educational programs, camps and "Lied Live!" that showcases artists from Nebraska and around the nation. The Lied Center also co-sponsors Music on the Move, a bicycle-powered mobile stage that brings live music to Lincoln neighborhoods. To learn more, visit www.liedcenter.org.
The Foundation awarded a total of $52,500 in program and unrestricted general operating grants to nine nonprofit organizations. The grants were awarded to a diverse group of arts, civic and community engagement, education, human services, and humanities organizations. Grant recipients are located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.
Bright Lights: $2,500;
Civic Nebraska: 7,500;
Clyde Malone Community Center: $10,000;
Durham Museum (Omaha, NE): $5,000;
Food Bank of Lincoln: $10,000;
Lincoln Medical Education Partnership: $5,000;
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, International Quilt Museum: $5,000;
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lied Center for Performing Arts: $5,000; and
Vision Maker Media: $2,500.
The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $25 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes grants supporting arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, humanities, and human services, primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit www.cooperfoundation.org.
