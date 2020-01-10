Contributions to Community Action’s Gathering Place total over $182K

Community Action’s Gathering Place raised over $182,900 through its year-end match campaign, far surpassing its original $156,000 goal.

A match pool of $78,000 was created by eight sponsors to provide dollar-for-dollar matches for all contributions up to $78,000. With community contributions totaling over $104,900 and the match pool, the campaign raised a total of over $182,900.

“We are humbled by our community’s tremendous response,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “These funds raised will go a long way in the fight against hunger in Lincoln. Over 40,000 people in Lancaster County do not know where their next meal will come from. At the Gathering Place, we strive to provide meals that are fresh, filling and nutritious in a welcoming home environment. Thank you to all who have supported this important work!”

This giving opportunity was made possible thanks to generous match sponsors, including lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation and additional sponsors Rogers Foundation, Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, INSPRO Insurance, Union Bank and Trust, Rotary Club #14 Foundation and Bukaty Companies.