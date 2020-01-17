Community Services Fund offers Valentine's Day gift options

Looking for an expressive Valentine's Day gift to leave a lasting impact? Community Services Fund of Nebraska (CSF) is offering Share the Love again this year.

For a $25 or $50 donation to a CSF charity in the name of someone special, CSF will send a card notifying the recipient of the donation along with a small gift. Gifts can be made online at www.CommunityServicesFund.org.

Pets are included! CSF has partnered with Pet Central Station to offer select dog and cat treats as part of Share the Love. For a gift of $25 or $50 to any CSF charity, donors can select unique dog or cat treats for their furry friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your contribution of $25 or $50 impacts the community considerably. It can vaccinate five shelter pets to prevent illness at the Capital Humane Society or provide more than five days worth of meals for Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels program.

“Share the Love is a great way to show you care. And you choose which agency you want to support,” said Tim Becker, CSF board chair.