Community Services Fund offers Valentine's Day gift options

Looking for an expressive Valentine's Day gift to leave a lasting impact? Community Services Fund of Nebraska (CSF) is offering Share the Love again this year.
For a $25 or $50 donation to a CSF charity in the name of someone special, CSF will send a card notifying the recipient of the donation along with a small gift. Gifts can be made online at www.CommunityServicesFund.org.
Pets are included! CSF has partnered with Pet Central Station to offer select dog and cat treats as part of Share the Love. For a gift of $25 or $50 to any CSF charity, donors can select unique dog or cat treats for their furry friends.
Your contribution of $25 or $50 impacts the community considerably. It can vaccinate five shelter pets to prevent illness at the Capital Humane Society or provide more than five days worth of meals for Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels program.
“Share the Love is a great way to show you care. And you choose which agency you want to support,” said Tim Becker, CSF board chair.
CSF of Nebraska member agencies are all Nebraska-based and do not participate in other local giving federations. Donors may choose from 70 agencies serving Lincoln, Omaha and the entire state of Nebraska. These CSF members assist those in need, promote local arts and culture, build strong communities, enhance education and learning, improve health options, care for animals and the environment, and work for a just society.
CSF of Nebraska is a nonprofit federation founded in 1981 to connect donors to the causes they care about most through workplace giving. Learn more and participate in Share the Love at www.CommunityServicesFund.org. Donations are requested by Feb. 7 to ensure timely delivery of chocolates or pet treats.