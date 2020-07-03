Community Services Fund adds 2 agencies for 2020 campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community Services Fund of Nebraska has announced the addition of two new member agencies for the 2020 campaign, giving employees more choices in their workplace giving campaigns.

The additions increase the fund's member agency list total to 70 nonprofits across the state, all working to enhance the quality of life in Nebraska.

New agencies include:

• Nebraska 4-H Foundation: Focusing on growing tomorrow’s leaders, the largest youth development program.

• Women’s Fund of Omaha: Addressing challenges facing women and girls by identifying issues through research, funding solutions through grants, and leading change by advocating for policy solutions.

“We are excited to add these great organizations to our 2020 campaign,” said Melissa Filipi, executive director. “Community Services Fund of Nebraska is committed to continued growth, increasing the fundraising capacity of our nonprofit members, and providing expanded choices for donors. Our members represent the arts, environment, education, animals, social justice and more.”