Community improvement mini-grants offered

Do you or a family member attend a Lincoln Community Learning Center? Do you have a great idea for how to improve your community? This summer, Civic Nebraska and Lincoln Community Learning Centers are giving CLC-connected students and families an opportunity to put their ideas into action.
Through Aug. 12, Lincoln CLC families are invited to apply for mini-grants of up to $350 to put toward a project that helps engage and improve their neighborhoods. Examples of projects include but are not limited to community gardens, Little Free Libraries, food drives, litter cleanups, neighborhood newsletters and community tree plantings.
“During this time of physical distancing, we want to continue to support our students, families and communities in building the resilience of their neighborhoods. This is one small way we can continue to foster connection and growth,” said Chelsea Egenberger of Civic Nebraska, who is the school community coordinator for Lincoln High’s CLC. “We hope CLC families will develop community improvement projects that fit their passion and community.”
Egenberger and Erin Voichoski, Civic Nebraska’s school community coordinator at Lincoln Northeast’s CLC, have worked since the onset of physical distancing to deliver meaningful resources to students and families. Part of that service has been digital: In May, Civic Nebraska opened CIVIC U., an online multimedia learning and enrichment hub for K-12 students.
The mini-grants, which will make use of funds originally planned for in-person summer CLC activities, will take that spirit of civic engagement another step, Egenberger said.
Organizers hope to fund 10 to 14 projects, depending on the costs of individual proposals.
For more information on the mini-grant program and how to apply, visit the mini-grant home page at CIVIC U., https://bit.ly/CivNebMG. The grants are only available this summer.
“We’re looking forward to learning together and supporting these projects as a community,” Egenberger said.
Civic Nebraska is a nonpartisan organization that creates a more modern and robust democracy for all Nebraskans. It is dedicated to increasing K-12 civic engagement, promoting statewide civic health and protecting voting rights. To learn more, visit www.CivicNebraska.org.
Lincoln Community Learning Centers support youth, families and neighborhoods as they strive to be successful, thriving and strong. CLCs are about the process of people and programs working together to create a culture of learning that serves our entire community. The CLC initiative supports 29 schools in developing and implementing high-quality extended learning opportunities, weekend and summer enrichment programs and other supportive services for children, youth, families and neighborhood residents. To learn more, visit clc.lps.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!