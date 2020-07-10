Community improvement mini-grants offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you or a family member attend a Lincoln Community Learning Center? Do you have a great idea for how to improve your community? This summer, Civic Nebraska and Lincoln Community Learning Centers are giving CLC-connected students and families an opportunity to put their ideas into action.

Through Aug. 12, Lincoln CLC families are invited to apply for mini-grants of up to $350 to put toward a project that helps engage and improve their neighborhoods. Examples of projects include but are not limited to community gardens, Little Free Libraries, food drives, litter cleanups, neighborhood newsletters and community tree plantings.

“During this time of physical distancing, we want to continue to support our students, families and communities in building the resilience of their neighborhoods. This is one small way we can continue to foster connection and growth,” said Chelsea Egenberger of Civic Nebraska, who is the school community coordinator for Lincoln High’s CLC. “We hope CLC families will develop community improvement projects that fit their passion and community.”