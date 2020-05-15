Community Action: Helping some of Lincoln’s most vulnerable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With 20,000 participants to serve, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties started developing an infectious-disease response plan in early March.

“We worked quickly, anticipating what our programs would look like,” said Heather Loughman, communications and development director.

Since mid-March, the Gathering Place soup kitchen has been serving guests to-go meals from the porch, and has extended those meals to include weekends. “We’ve seen a surge in demand, Loughman said. "The need has been higher than usual.”

Following suit with the schools, Community Action Partnership suspended on-site operations of its three Head Start centers. Staff members are now connecting with families remotely and providing weekly deliveries of diapers, wipes, formulas and educational materials. Head Start families are among the most vulnerable in Lincoln.

“When schools and centers close, the implications for families are pretty high," Loughman said. "It’s a challenging time for our families now.”

There will also be increased demands on the Homeless Prevention Emergency Services Program, which provides rent and utility assistance for those near or experiencing homelessness.

“With the COVID-19 response funds, we are ramping up our efforts to make sure participants have what they need right now," Loughman said. "The money helps our staff respond to new and immediate needs. We are incredibly thankful for how quickly this fund was put together to help support nonprofits.”

