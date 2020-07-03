Collective Impact extends community-building reach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Collective Impact Lincoln, a partnership to lift up the city’s core neighborhoods to empower resident-led positive change, extended its reach in its third year. Organizers engaged with more than 6,000 residents, trained more than 120 neighborhood advocates, and activated dozens of Lincolnites in advocating for pro-neighborhood policies at the city level.

The initiative launched in 2017 after earning Woods Charitable Fund’s first-ever Breakthrough Initiative Grant. Collective Impact Lincoln focuses on building quality of life in six historic Lincoln neighborhoods: Belmont, Clinton, Everett, Hartley, Near South and University Place.

“In our first three years, we’ve met thousands of people who care deeply about this community and who are taking action to make it better,” said Nancy Petitto, Collective Impact Lincoln’s program manager.

“We’ve helped empower residents to map their neighborhoods’ assets, challenges and opportunities, and we’ve worked directly with the city to tackle the common thread through all of our listening sessions – concerns about affordable and adequate housing.”

In year three, Collective Impact Lincoln: