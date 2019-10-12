Collective Impact Lincoln is requesting proposals for at least two more neighborhood projects it can help fund with mini-grants in late 2019 or early 2020.
The mini-grants, which can be as much as $500, are “a way to connect with your neighborhood and your community to bring about a positive change,” said Nancy Petitto, Civic Nebraska’s Collective Impact Lincoln program manager.
In 2019, Collective Impact Lincoln has awarded mini-grants to community organizations and individuals in the project’s six focus neighborhoods – Belmont, Clinton, Everett, Hartley, Near South and University Place. Funds are awarded to projects that bring community members together, fulfill a neighborhood need and have not been done previously.
Collective Impact Lincoln has given out eight mini-grants so far this year. They include:
• Tree planting in the Clinton neighborhood. The project aims to plant at least 15 trees in the neighborhood to increase tree diversity and resilience.
• “Adopt a Block” program in the Everett neighborhood. This project aims to reduce littering through education and resident action.
• Litter cleanup event in the Clinton neighborhood. This project focuses on cleanup across the neighborhood while also distributing information about litter cleanup and general information about the neighborhood.
• UNI Days Festival in the University Place neighborhood. This festival and fundraiser brought neighbors together, supported local businesses and charitable groups, and raised money for area schools and the Child Advocacy Center.
• A Little Free Library at CEDARS Youth Services Northbridge. The project provides neighborhood children and families access to books.
• A scavenger hunt in the Belmont neighborhood. The Belmont School and Neighborhood Advisory Committee aims to provide positive engagement through this scavenger hunt in the Belmont neighborhood.
• The Great Plains Music Festival in the Clinton neighborhood. This festival brings together the greater Lincoln community through music, advocacy and action.
• The People’s Puppet Parade in the Near South neighborhood. This parade was designed to bring joyful action into the community and share skills with neighbors in theatrics, puppetry and playmaking. The parade took place in the Near South neighborhood during Streets Alive Sept. 22.
Petitto said funds remain for two more mini-grants. To apply for a grant, applicants can do one of the following:
1. Fill out the online form.
2. Download the form and email it to nancy.petitto@civicnebraska.org.
3. Print the form and mail it to Collective Impact Lincoln, c/o Civic Nebraska. The mailing address is printed on the form.
About Collective Impact Lincoln
Collective Impact Lincoln, launched in 2017, creates lasting and meaningful resident-led investment and positive change in a half-dozen Lincoln neighborhoods. Through canvassing, community events and community builder workshops, neighbors examine their communities’ natural strengths and take up new ways to improve them.
Collective Impact Lincoln is a partnership between Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization.