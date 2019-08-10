{{featured_button_text}}

The 10th annual Clinic with a Heart Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 19 at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 East O St., will raise funds to help drive health care home to the uninsured and underinsured.

Events like this are critical in Clinic with a Heart's ability to provide life-changing services to nearly 4,000 men, women and children who will turn to Clinic with a Heart this year, many of whom would have gone to a hospital emergency room for their care if not for Clinic with a Heart.

You can become part of the solution by participating in the 10th annual tournament, which will tee up at noon with a shotgun start and includes a live auction dinner party. To register, go to clinicwithaheart.org. For more details, contact Ronald Lizcano, development director, at ronald@clinicwithaheart.org.

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

