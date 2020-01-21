Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy set for Feb. 7

Get your chocolate fix with delectable delights from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.
This 34th annual fundraising event brings professional and local chefs together with chocolate connoisseurs to raise money for Historic Haymarket District community events like the farmers’ market and walking tours. The event includes live entertainment and a silent auction.
Tickets are available to purchase at lincolnhaymarket.org, at Burlington Antiques, From Nebraska Gift Shop, Ten Thousand Villages, KD Designs and The Mill-Haymarket, or at the door the evening of the event.