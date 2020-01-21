You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy set for Feb. 7
View Comments

Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy set for Feb. 7

{{featured_button_text}}

Get your chocolate fix with delectable delights from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.

This 34th annual fundraising event brings professional and local chefs together with chocolate connoisseurs to raise money for Historic Haymarket District community events like the farmers’ market and walking tours. The event includes live entertainment and a silent auction.

Tickets are available to purchase at lincolnhaymarket.org, at Burlington Antiques, From Nebraska Gift Shop, Ten Thousand Villages, KD Designs and The Mill-Haymarket, or at the door the evening of the event.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News