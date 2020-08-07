Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice scholarship winners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local author Joe Starita started the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship fund in 2012. It annually awards five to seven $1,500 scholarships to Nebraska Native American high school graduates. Since its inception, the fund has awarded 41 scholarships to Native students.

The 2020 scholarship winners are:

Savannah Kills Small: A member of the Oglala Lakota tribe, Savannah graduated from Lincoln High School and will attend Southeast Community College for two years. She then intends to transfer to UNL, where she will major in biology, hoping to return to her reservation one day to help her people and motivate younger students by being a good role model.

Kyleigh Merrick: A descendant of Dr. Susan La Flesche, the nation’s first Native doctor, Kyleigh graduated from Omaha Nation Public School in Macy. She will attend Wayne State College, hoping to return to her reservation one day with expertise in mental health care.

Tyrel Miller: Tyrel is from the Omaha Reservation and graduated from Omaha Nation Public School in Macy. She will attend Northeastern Community College in Norfolk majoring in pre-med.