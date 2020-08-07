Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice scholarship winners

Local author Joe Starita started the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship fund in 2012. It annually awards five to seven $1,500 scholarships to Nebraska Native American high school graduates. Since its inception, the fund has awarded 41 scholarships to Native students.
The 2020 scholarship winners are:
Savannah Kills Small: A member of the Oglala Lakota tribe, Savannah graduated from Lincoln High School and will attend Southeast Community College for two years. She then intends to transfer to UNL, where she will major in biology, hoping to return to her reservation one day to help her people and motivate younger students by being a good role model.
Kyleigh Merrick: A descendant of Dr. Susan La Flesche, the nation’s first Native doctor, Kyleigh graduated from Omaha Nation Public School in Macy. She will attend Wayne State College, hoping to return to her reservation one day with expertise in mental health care.
Tyrel Miller: Tyrel is from the Omaha Reservation and graduated from Omaha Nation Public School in Macy. She will attend Northeastern Community College in Norfolk majoring in pre-med.
Erin Rave: A member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Erin will attend Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, where she will major in accounting and finance.
Jared Sasse: An Oglala Lakota from South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation, Jared is a senior University of Nebraska-Lincoln business major who will graduate in December.
Roslyn Saunsoci: Roslyn was the valedictorian of her class at Walthill High School on the Omaha Reservation. A senior at Omaha’s Clarkson Nursing College, she will graduate in June 2021.
Daelyn Zagurski: Daelyn is from the Winnebago Reservation and graduated No. 2 in her class at Winnebago High School. She is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she is a wildlife and fisheries major.
If you would like to contribute to this fund, go to nebcommfound.org/give/standingbear. All donations are tax deductible.
