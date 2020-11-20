CHE awards over $1M in Resiliency Fund grants

In June 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) established a Resiliency Fund to support the community’s efforts to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund focused its funding on health equity, human connection and embracing opportunity.

The first round of grants from the Resiliency Fund will build and enhance online platforms to engage vulnerable youth and Lincoln’s Yezidi community, address isolation experienced by Lincoln’s elderly, build the local health care workforce, and build connections within families and neighborhoods.

At its most recent meeting, the CHE Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $589,136 for year one and $1,078,145 over three years. All grants listed begin on Jan. 1. Additional funds from the Resiliency Fund will be awarded in a second round in early 2021.

CHE funds will:

• Engage vulnerable youth, including youth involved in the juvenile justice system, in 8,000 hours of digital programming. (The Bay Lincoln, $100,000 over one year.)

• Advance health equity and create human connection by delivering neighbor-based programming on the Schroder Park Wellness Campus (Folsom and A streets) and surrounding neighborhood. (Lutheran Family Services, $255,000 over three years.)