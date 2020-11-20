CHE awards over $1M in Resiliency Fund grants

In June 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) established a Resiliency Fund to support the community’s efforts to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund focused its funding on health equity, human connection and embracing opportunity.
The first round of grants from the Resiliency Fund will build and enhance online platforms to engage vulnerable youth and Lincoln’s Yezidi community, address isolation experienced by Lincoln’s elderly, build the local health care workforce, and build connections within families and neighborhoods.
At its most recent meeting, the CHE Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $589,136 for year one and $1,078,145 over three years. All grants listed begin on Jan. 1. Additional funds from the Resiliency Fund will be awarded in a second round in early 2021.
CHE funds will:
• Engage vulnerable youth, including youth involved in the juvenile justice system, in 8,000 hours of digital programming. (The Bay Lincoln, $100,000 over one year.)
• Advance health equity and create human connection by delivering neighbor-based programming on the Schroder Park Wellness Campus (Folsom and A streets) and surrounding neighborhood. (Lutheran Family Services, $255,000 over three years.)
• Use technology, volunteers and the City of Lincoln’s NeighborLNK program to create opportunities for human connection among elders in institutional settings who have been isolated from loved ones during the pandemic. (Tabitha, $127,018 over three years.)
• Create neighborhood connections by constructing a community garden at the Willard Community Center and by providing gardening liaisons to cultural communities. (Community CROPS, $28,017 over one year.)
• Support online and in-person (when possible) Circle of Security parenting classes with a focus on low-income areas, grandparents raising grandchildren, and parents in prison or involved with Drug Court. (Nebraska Association for the Education of Young Children (NEAEYC), $22,151 over one year.)
• Build the local health care workforce by providing language training to refugees/immigrants, low-income individuals and/or people of color who intend to pursue education as a Certified Nursing Assistant or Medication Aide. (Lincoln Literacy, $45,000 over two years.)
• Build the local health care workforce by supporting training for Certified Nurse Assistants and phlebotomists with a focus on immigrants and refugees and/or low-income individuals. (Bryan Health Foundation, $39,944 over two years.)
• Build family connections and address adverse childhood experiences during and after the pandemic by providing children’s books and developmental information to low-income expectant and new mothers. (Lincoln City Libraries, $12,680 over one year.)
• Provide staffing to the Cultural Centers of Lincoln to advance financial sustainability for the centers and increase health equity and life expectancy among people of color. (Cultural Centers Coalition, $88,764 over one year.)
• Address mental health equity by providing home visits, support groups and peer support to immigrants and refugees. (Asian Community and Cultural Center, $38,044 over one year.)
• Advance health equity through health messaging/marketing, convening nonprofit partners, and pursuing financial support for local, health-related programs. (Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, $234,000 over three years.)
• Pursue health equity and human connection by creating an online presence for health and health care information for Lincoln’s Yezidi community and providing meaningful and equitable interactions between Yezidi and non-Yezidi individuals. (University of Nebraska-Lincoln, $89,547 over two years.)
The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) is a municipal endowment dedicated to making Lincoln the healthiest community in the nation. To achieve this vision, CHE invests in health-related projects and programs, and convenes the community around important health issues. Since its inception in 1998, CHE has returned more than $33 million to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!